Number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rises to eight

The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to eight after the death of two elderly people, health officials said.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to eight after the death of two elderly people, health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose to 456, the health ministry said earlieron Wednesday, up from 373 a day earlier.

