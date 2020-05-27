Number of Bitcoins on Crypto Exchanges Hits 18-Month Low

The total number of bitcoins held in cryptocurrency exchanges wallets dropped to an 18-month low to just above 2.3 million on Monday, according to data estimates from Glassnode. The decline marks an 11% year-to-date reduction in the number of bitcoins held by exchanges.

Meanwhile, over the same period, the amount of ether in exchange wallets increased by more than 7%.Â Some market participants see this as a sign that more bitcoin investors are increasingly taking direct possession of their cryptocurrency.

âPeople are accumulating aggressively, and the market participants seem to have a higher time preference these days,â said Avi Felman, head of trading at Stamford, Conn.-based BlockTower Capital. âI think the trend is going to continue.â

A portion of these active and often ideologically motivated bitcoin accumulators are called âholders of last resort,â a label implying they never intend to sell regardless of market movements.Â

This type of investor partially contributes to the decline in exchange bitcoin balances by continuing to âaccumulate for the long term and self-custody their bitcoins,â said Pierre Rochard, bitcoin strategist at Kraken, the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange by liquidity according to Crypto Watch.Â

Speaking with CoinDesk, Rochard added that âimprovements in fiat railsâ also materially contribute to this trend by enabling arbitrage traders to âbe more capital efficient and thus hold fewer bitcoin.â

Itâs important to note that on-chain data analysis of exchange balances is only an estimate given that some exchange addresses may be overlooked by or unknown to data aggregators. The downward-sloped trend, however, is nonetheless pronounced.

âOn-chain data is not perfect and new exchange wallets may be missed,â added Rochard.

Others see bitcoins leaving exchanges for a reason completely unrelated to strong-willed, die-hard investors, however: the rise of prime brokers.Â

Felman added that currently âthere are few alternatives to holding bitcoins on an exchange if you want to trade, but new offerings in the prime brokerage space will lead to greater outflows from exchange-specific wallets.âÂ

On Thursday, for example, trading and lending firm Genesis (like CoinDesk, owned by DCG) acquired Vo1t as part of its strategy to become a full-service prime brokerage. Tagomi, a digital asset prime brokerage, was also recently acquired by Coinbase in the San Francisco-based exchangeâs bid to expand its institutional trading service.

Regardless of the reason, a âconsistent decline in the supply of bitcoin on exchanges implies a strong level of confidence from the holder base,â said Yan Liberman, former associate at Deutsche Bank and co-founder of digital asset research firm Delphi Digital.Â

Roughly 60% of the issued bitcoin supply hasnât moved in over 12 months, added Liberman, and that has been a precursor to previous bullish market cycles.Â

