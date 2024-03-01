Number of agencies have concerns about sideloading on iPhone, Apple says

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - A number of government agencies in the European Union and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as Apple AAPL.O opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores to comply with EU tech rules, Apple said on Friday.

Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), from March 7 Apple will be required to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and allow developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which charges fees of up to 30%.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.