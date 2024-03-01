News & Insights

Number of agencies have concerns about sideloading on iPhone, Apple says

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 01, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - A number of government agencies in the European Union and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as Apple AAPL.O opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores to comply with EU tech rules, Apple said on Friday.

Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), from March 7 Apple will be required to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and allow developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which charges fees of up to 30%.

