NULV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NULV ETF (Symbol: NULV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.38, changing hands as low as $38.30 per share. NULV shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NULV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NULV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.185 per share, with $40.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.