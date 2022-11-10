NULV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the NULV ETF (Symbol: NULV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.22, changing hands as high as $35.26 per share. NULV shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NULV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NULV's low point in its 52 week range is $30.45 per share, with $40.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.24.

