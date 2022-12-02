Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the NULV ETF, which added 7,100,000 units, or a 15.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CGMU ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 30.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: NULV, CGMU: Big ETF Inflows

