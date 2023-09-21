NULV Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NULV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the NULV ETF (Symbol: NULV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.49, changing hands as low as $34.35 per share. NULV shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NULV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NULV's low point in its 52 week range is $30.45 per share, with $36.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.43.

