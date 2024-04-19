NULG Getting Very Oversold

In the case of NULG, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.0. A bullish investor could look at NULG's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), NULG's low point in its 52 week range is $53.69 per share, with $77.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.52. NULG shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Top Dividends
ENG Videos
ASIA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.