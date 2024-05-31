Nukkleus Announces Immediate Board of Directors Reshuffle

Nukkleus (NUKK) has shared an update.

Derek Campbell and Brian Ferrier have stepped down from their positions on the Board of Directors of Nukkleus Inc., effective immediately as of May 24, 2024. The company has confirmed that their departures were not the result of any disputes regarding Nukkleus Inc.’s operational, policy, or practice matters.

