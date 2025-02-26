$NUKK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NUKK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,287,935 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NUKK:
$NUKK Insider Trading Activity
$NUKK insiders have traded $NUKK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANASTASIIA KOTAIEVA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 319,952 shares for an estimated $771,084
$NUKK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NUKK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 31,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,136,770
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 22,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,763
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 19,975 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,437
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 7,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,044
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,345
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 3,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,293
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 2,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,444
