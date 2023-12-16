Nuix (NXL) Price Target Increased by 38.00% to 1.76

The average one-year price target for Nuix (NXL) has been revised to 1.76 / share. This is an increase of 38.00% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 2.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuix. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXL is 0.00%, an increase of 37.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 6,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,469K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 86.95% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 683K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 65.63% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 360K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

