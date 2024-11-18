Nuix Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Nuix Ltd. (AU:NXL) has released an update.

Nuix Ltd. has announced the issuance of 103,996 unquoted equity securities, marking a significant development for the company on November 18, 2024. This move could impact shareholders and investors as the company continues to expand its financial strategies. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as Nuix navigates its growth in the market.

