Nuix Director Boosts Stake with New Performance Rights

Nuix Ltd.’s director, Jonathan Rubinsztein, has increased his direct holdings by acquiring 174,761 additional performance rights, bringing his total to over 3.2 million. This change reflects a strategic move by the director to enhance his stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.

