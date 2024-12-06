Nuix Director Boosts Stake with New Performance Rights

Nuix Ltd. (AU:NXL) has released an update.
Nuix Ltd.’s director, Jonathan Rubinsztein, has increased his direct holdings by acquiring 174,761 additional performance rights, bringing his total to over 3.2 million. This change reflects a strategic move by the director to enhance his stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.
