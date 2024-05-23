Nuinsco Uncovers High-Grade Minerals at Prairie Lake

Nuinsco Resources (TSE:NWI) has released an update.

Nuinsco Resources has discovered high-grade phosphate and rare earth elements (REEs) at their Prairie Lake project, potentially enhancing the project’s value significantly. The study revealed large domains of phoscorite rock with substantial apatite mineralization, suggesting the presence of larger high-grade phosphate and REE areas than previously estimated. These findings could positively impact the already substantial mineral resource estimate.

