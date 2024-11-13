Nuinsco Explores Niobium Potential at Prairie Lake

Nuinsco Resources (TSE:NWI) has released an update.

Nuinsco Resources, in collaboration with McGill University, has highlighted the economic potential of niobium at its Prairie Lake project, with significant surface mineralization that could position it as a major North American supplier. The presence of niobium alongside phosphate and rare earth elements promises an enhanced economic outlook by incorporating multiple commodities into resource modeling.

