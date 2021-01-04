NUGT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares ETF (Symbol: NUGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.57, changing hands as high as $77.93 per share. Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUGT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.15 per share, with $214.1005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.00.

