NuGen Partners with EziAutoJector for UK Expansion

October 25, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

NuGen Medical Devices Inc (TSE:NGMD) has released an update.

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with EziAutoJector Limited to distribute its needle-free InsuJet devices for delivering U-100 insulin and other subcutaneous biosimilar products in the UK and Germany. This collaboration is expected to generate significant revenue and enhance the distribution of NuGen’s innovative drug-device combination products. The partnership aims to address the unmet need for needle-free drug delivery and expand NuGen’s market presence in managing conditions like diabetes and weight loss.

