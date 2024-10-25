NuGen Partners with EziAutoJector for UK Expansion

NuGen Medical Devices Inc (TSE:NGMD) has released an update.

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with EziAutoJector Limited to distribute its needle-free InsuJet devices for delivering U-100 insulin and other subcutaneous biosimilar products in the UK and Germany. This collaboration is expected to generate significant revenue and enhance the distribution of NuGen’s innovative drug-device combination products. The partnership aims to address the unmet need for needle-free drug delivery and expand NuGen’s market presence in managing conditions like diabetes and weight loss.

