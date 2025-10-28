Nufarm (NUFMF) Price Target Decreased by 35.12% to 1.36

The average one-year price target for Nufarm (OTCPK:NUFMF) has been revised to $1.36 / share. This is a decrease of 35.12% from the prior estimate of $2.10 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $2.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 59.39% from the latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nufarm. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUFMF is 0.07%, an increase of 31.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.69% to 30,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,865K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares , representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 43.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,039K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares , representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 47.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,453K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing a decrease of 85.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 65.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,071K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 36.00% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,046K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUFMF by 40.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

