Nufarm Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nufarm Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Lynne Saint. The modification involves the acquisition of 3,847 restricted shares under the NED Plan, while an equivalent number of rights vested. This update reflects ongoing adjustments in director’s securities holdings, a key interest for investors tracking company leadership’s stake.

For further insights into AU:NUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.