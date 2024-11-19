News & Insights

Nufarm Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

November 19, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Lynne Saint. The modification involves the acquisition of 3,847 restricted shares under the NED Plan, while an equivalent number of rights vested. This update reflects ongoing adjustments in director’s securities holdings, a key interest for investors tracking company leadership’s stake.

For further insights into AU:NUF stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

