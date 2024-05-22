News & Insights

Nufarm Limited Unveils HY24 Financial Results

May 22, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has released its half-year financial results for HY24, with a presentation delivered by key executives including CEO Greg Hunt and CFO Paul Townsend. The presentation, available via webcast and teleconference, offers an in-depth view of the company’s performance. Investors had the opportunity to attend a briefing and access the presentation, which is also archived for future reference on Nufarm’s website.

