Nufarm Limited Reports Strong First Half

Nufarm Limited reported a strong first half with $1.8 billion in revenue and a statutory net profit after tax of $49 million, alongside an interim dividend of 4 cents per share. Despite industry-wide challenges, the company saw growth in its Crop Protection business and reduced inventory by 20% from the previous year. Nufarm remains optimistic about the second half of FY24, projecting an EBITDA of $350 million to $390 million, which would mark a significant growth from the previous year.

