Nufarm Limited Reports Challenging Fiscal Year 2024

Nufarm Limited ( (NUFMF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nufarm Limited presented to its investors.

Nufarm Limited is a global agricultural company based in Australia, specializing in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products and proprietary seed technologies. Operating across various regions, the company maintains a strong presence in the crop protection industry.

In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending September 2024, Nufarm Limited reported a challenging year with a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue decreased by 4% to $3.3 billion, and the company posted a net loss of $5.6 million compared to a profit of $111.1 million the previous year.

Key financial metrics showed a significant decrease in underlying EBIT, which fell by 57% to $107 million. The company also faced declining margins in its crop protection segment due to competitive market conditions. Nonetheless, Nufarm continued to invest in its product pipeline and innovation strategies, achieving growth in its omega-3 and biofuel platforms, and maintaining strong demand for its products.

Looking ahead, Nufarm’s management remains focused on growth opportunities in canola, sorghum, and sunflower seed sales, with a positive outlook for plant-based omega-3 products. The company aims to achieve significant revenue growth in Seed Technologies by FY26, while also focusing on cost reduction and working capital management to support its growth platforms.

