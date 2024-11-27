News & Insights

Nufarm Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 27, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has announced the issuance of 3,847 unquoted ordinary fully paid securities, reflecting a strategic move in their equity structure. This development could pique the interest of investors looking at potential growth opportunities within the company. Such actions often signal strategic initiatives and potential value creation for shareholders.

