Nufarm Limited Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Nufarm Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Lynne Saint, a director of the company, having acquired 3,846 restricted shares and disposed of an equal number of rights. The transaction, which took place on the market at an average price of $5.141 per share, resulted in a consideration of $19,772. Following the change, Saint’s indirect holdings include 6,659 ordinary shares and 31,320 restricted shares, alongside a direct interest of 3,847 rights under the FY24 NED Plan.

