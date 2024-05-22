Nufarm Limited Declares New Dividend

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.040 per ordinary share, with an ex-date set for May 29, 2024, and a payment date on June 14, 2024. Shareholders on record by May 30, 2024, will be eligible for the distribution, reflecting the company’s performance for the half-year period ending March 31, 2024.

For further insights into AU:NUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.