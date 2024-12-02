News & Insights

Nufarm Limited Announces New CFO Brendan Ryan

December 02, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has announced a leadership change, with Brendan Ryan set to replace Paul Townsend as Chief Financial Officer starting January 2025. Townsend, who improved Nufarm’s financial resilience, will transition to a strategic advisory role to support the company’s growth initiatives. Ryan brings extensive experience from his previous senior roles in the agribusiness sector, positioning him well to contribute to Nufarm’s ongoing evolution.

