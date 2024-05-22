Nufarm Limited Announces Mid-Year Financials

Nufarm Limited (AU:NUF) has released an update.

Nufarm Limited has officially released its financial results for the half-year ending March 31, 2024, and the company is set to host an investor briefing to discuss the outcomes. Key documents including the Appendix 4D, Directors’ Report, and half-year financial statements have been made available, with the event being live-streamed for interested stakeholders. The announcement was simultaneously made to both the Australian and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

