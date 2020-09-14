Nuestra Gente: Paul Watts on How Being a Part of Adelante Connects Him to Coworkers Across the World

¡Adelante Nasdaq! – the Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Nasdaq bringing together our Hispanic, Latino, indigenous communities and allies – is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we are profiling our membership and their diverse backgrounds, speaking about their roles and what it means to be an ally.

Today, we spoke with Paul Watts, Lead Product Manager at Nasdaq and a member of the Adelante team.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am a project lead for the Nasdaq Fund Network, which collects and distributes performance and pricing data for funds and managed products to brokerages and market data vendors. I am the team’s scrum master, so I help the team prioritize and deliver quality product features in an agile fashion.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

Adelante is for anyone who is Latinx, Hispanic or indigenous, or for anyone who is interested in those cultures to join, celebrate and promote Latin/Hispanic/indigenous cultural diversity at Nasdaq. It’s also a great place to meet people with shared interests who may work in different parts of the company and who you may not come into contact with during your normal workday.

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

I’m pretty new, so I’m hoping to have some favorite memories soon!

How to be a good ally to the Latino community?

Get to know the organizations helping the Latin and immigrant populations in your community, and support them if you can.

