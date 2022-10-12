Nuestra Gente: Maraya Argueta de Harvey on How Cultural Values Set a Foundation for Personal and Career Roadmaps

¡Adelante Nasdaq! — our employee resource group (ERG) that explores Hispanic, Latinx and indigenous cultures — is a driving force of our Hispanic heritage and Latinx efforts at Nasdaq. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting our members to better understand what being Latinx means to them and the role financial literacy plays in their community.

We spoke with Maraya Argueta de Harvey, Managing Director, New Listings & Capital Markets and Adelante Co-Lead, who believes that having the influence of her Latino familia has provided the foundation for all she has achieved in her life and career.

Tell us a little bit about your background and role at Nasdaq.

I was born in California, but my father is from Guatemala and my mother is of Mexican/Austrian descent. Needless to say, I grew up with exposure to many different cultures. As a kid, we would spend summers and Christmases in Guatemala, which brought me closer to my Latina roots. My desire to further understand Latino culture is part of the reason I chose to minor in Spanish at UCLA and opted to study abroad in Cuba my junior year.

I have been with Nasdaq for 11+ years in a variety of roles within the Corporate Platforms business unit. I started my Nasdaq career in London and recently relocated back home to the San Francisco Bay Area, which is when I joined the Nasdaq new listings team. In my current role, I work with private companies to help them understand how Nasdaq partners with them throughout their lifecycle, and the benefits of listing on Nasdaq.

How did you find out about the Adelante? What do you hope to take away and bring to the Latinx community?

I discovered Adelante when I was based out of Nasdaq’s London office. Being so far from home, I didn’t have a good sense of Latino culture in London, so I joined Adelante as a way to stay connected to the community.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member of the Adelante?

When I moved back to the U.S., I wanted to play a more active role within the Adelante ERG, which is when I became Co-lead of the group. Working with the leadership team to develop a program of events, building connections with other Hispanic organizations and finding ways to give back to our community have been highlights of being on this team.

How does Adelante encourage inclusivity, and how can groups outside of the Adelante network be allies to the Latinx community?

Adelante is open to all Nasdaq employees, whether they identify as Hispanic/Latinx or as an ally. We host gatherings at our local offices, which are open to all employees, and offer an opportunity to learn more about the Adelante network and Latino culture (my favorite was hosting a game of Loteria at our Cinco de Mayo celebration). We also collaborate with other ERGs at Nasdaq when hosting events in an effort to expand our reach and attract new allies to the group.

What does being Latinx mean to you?

To me, being Latina means enjoying life through music, dance and food, loving your family and working hard for yourself and your community. I truly believe that being connected to—and having the influence of—my Latino familia has provided the foundation for all I have achieved in my life and career.

What is your favorite Hispanic tradition or personal cultural experience/story you’d like to share?

I love so many of my family traditions that it’s hard to pick a favorite. But the thing that warms my heart the most, is the fact that when you ask my six-year old son what his favorite food is, he responds with such passion that it’s his Abuelo’s Chile Verde. I love that these recipes get passed down through generations. Despite all the traditional American food that my son is exposed to, his Abuelo’s Guatemalan dish is what stands out the most.

How can financial literacy play a role in supporting the Latinx community? Is there a particular positive experience you’ve had with financial literacy resources you’d like to share for others looking for support?

Financial literacy is a personal passion of mine. Without it, people are more likely to make poor financial decisions, which can lead to high levels of debt and poverty. Despite the importance of financial literacy, our schools historically have not taught the basics of managing personal finance. Those who come from underserved communities, like many Latino families, do not have access to this type of education. By providing access to basic financial literacy education, the Latinx community will be empowered to break this cycle of financial struggle and start to close the wealth gap.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.