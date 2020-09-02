Nuestra Gente: Gabriela Turner Explains How Adelante Aims To Make A Difference in Latinx Communities

¡Adelante Nasdaq! – the Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Nasdaq bringing together our Hispanic, Latino, indigenous communities and allies – is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we are profiling our membership and their diverse backgrounds, speaking about their roles and what it means to be an ally.

Today, we spoke with Gabriela Turner, Project Manager Specialist, who is Brazilian and speaks both Portuguese and English.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am a Project Manager Specialist for the Global Index Group, which manages a portfolio of over 40k indexes, providing support across our Governance, Technology, R&D and Operations practices. The projects I lead vary in scope and complexity and through them I learn a lot about our products and how we operate as one of the top index providers in the world.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

Adelante is a group of bright, energetic and motivated employees who want to make a difference in our Latinx, Hispanic, South American + communities through efforts that will spread the values of the bigger #nasdaqfam. This network has given me an opportunity to make a positive difference in the company's culture for the overall benefit of all employees.

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

I enjoyed being a part of the Nasdaq closing bell celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month last year.

How to be a good ally to the Latino community?

Think outwardly, check in on your colleagues, and join us in becoming a member of Adelante!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.