Nuestra Gente: David Rojo On The Diversity of The Latinx Community

¡Adelante Nasdaq! – the Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Nasdaq bringing together our Hispanic, Latino, indigenous communities and allies – is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we are profiling our membership and their diverse backgrounds, speaking about their roles and what it means to be an ally.

Today, we interviewed David Rojo, Client Service Delivery Specialist, who is Mexican and speaks both Spanish and English.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

We provide 24/7, 365-day client support for Boardvantage & DirectorsDesk, two Nasdaq Governance Solutions products. We assist in the creation, management and distribution of Board Materials for Boards of Directors. I support all clients and will support LATAM accounts in Spanish when needed.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

An amazing opportunity to meet Nasdaq employees from Nasdaq’s various Business Units, attend/plan events, highlight Nasdaq’s commitment to being an inclusive and diverse workplace!

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

2019 Closing Bell. It was only my second time in NYC and I got lost on the MTA. It was incredible being in a room with professionals across different industries that shared a similar cultural background as me. I loved learning about their career trajectories and how they work with underrepresented minorities in their communities. I met Helio Meirelles Neto (Nasdaq employee) at the event and a few weeks later he reached out about an job opening in his Business Unit and that is now my current role!

How to be a good ally to the Latino community?

Understand that the community is diverse. There is an abundance of music, food, history and culture that varies by Hispanic/Latino individuals. I grew up in a Mexican household in the South and it wasn’t until college that I was personally exposed to cultures from South America, The Caribbean, Spain and different regions of Mexico. I wish I had taken some to time to learn about these cultures before then.

