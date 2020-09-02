Nuestra Gente: Brando Benedit Shares How Adelante Provides An Avenue For Shared Experiences

¡Adelante Nasdaq! – the Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Nasdaq bringing together our Hispanic, Latino, indigenous communities and allies – is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we are profiling our membership and their diverse backgrounds, speaking about their roles and what it means to be an ally.

Today, we spoke with Brando Benedit, who is proudly Afro-Latino and speaks both Spanish and English.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I joined the Fixed Income team in the middle of their re-platforming, during which clear communication among my team and with clients was crucial.

One of the first things I learned was to be transparent and efficient internally and externally. It’s important to offer clients good value and responsive service and be transparent about what was going on.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

Adelante is a Nasdaq employee network open to all employees to foster a sense of inclusion and belonging within the organization to advance Nasdaq.

Employee groups have given me a voice and space to express the best of my total self in the work environment. These groups have allowed me to find an informal mentor and quickly build a network with my colleagues.

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

Last year we had a potluck open to all employees. The sheer joy of sitting and standing with colleagues talking organically about each other’s experiences as we ate empanadas. I hold dear the memory of the Adelante potluck, especially during these days of social distancing.

How to be a good ally to the Latino community?

Listen, learn, and experience before you help.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.