Nuestra Gente: Adelante Co-Chair Daniel Cantu on How To Be an Ally

¡Adelante Nasdaq! – the Employee Resource Group (ERG) at Nasdaq bringing together our Hispanic, Latino, indigenous communities and allies – is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This month, we are profiling our membership and their diverse backgrounds, speaking about their roles and what it means to be an ally.

Today, we spoke with Daniel Cantu, Senior Associate General Counsel, who is Mexican-American and speaks both English and Spanish.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I provide legal advice to the Global Information Services group and represent Nasdaq in discussions with the SEC.

How would you describe Adelante to a new employee?

Adelante is a great opportunity to promote diversity at Nasdaq and give back to our communities.

Favorite memory while being a part of the ERG?

Bringing my daughter to the 2019 closing bell for Hispanic Heritage Month to meet Latino leaders.

How to be a good ally to the Latino community?

There are two steps I would advise anyone who want to be an ally to our community:

Be visible: It is important for our communities to know that Latinos can have a successful career at a company with a pivotal role in intersection of finance and technology. Be an educator: Share our experience and knowledge with our communities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.