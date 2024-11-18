News & Insights

NuEnergy Gas and Indonesia’s Clean Energy Shift

November 18, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

NuEnergy Gas Limited (AU:NGY) has released an update.

NuEnergy Gas Limited is poised to capitalize on Indonesia’s shift towards cleaner energy, as the country taps into its vast natural gas reserves to replace coal and diesel with gas-fired power plants. This transition aligns with Indonesia’s net-zero emissions goal by 2060 and aims to provide a just and equitable shift for all stakeholders involved. Investors in the energy sector may find NuEnergy’s strategic position in this transition particularly promising.

