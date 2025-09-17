NUE vs. STLD: Which US Steel Giant Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?

Nucor Corporation NUE and Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD are two of the leading steel producers in the United States, often regarded as bellwethers for the domestic steel industry. Both have strong domestic footprints and play crucial roles in supplying steel for construction, automotive and industrial markets. With their similar business models and exposure to U.S. steel demand, they are natural candidates for a head-to-head comparison.



U.S. steel prices have retreated amid cautious buyer activity. The Trump administration's imposition of a 25% tariff on all steel imports into the United States in March 2025 led to a surge in benchmark hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices to a peak of nearly $950 per short ton. While the administration's early June doubling of steel tariffs to 50% and the consequent steel mill price hikes triggered only a temporary lift, these failed to effectively drive up HRC prices further to new highs as intended. Overall demand weakness and abundant steel mill output have put a pause on a sustained price rally, dragging HRC prices below the $800 per short ton level.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two major U.S. steel producers to determine which one is a better investment option now amid the current steel pricing and demand environment.

The Case for Nucor

The biggest steel producer in North America, Nucor, remains committed to boosting production capacity, which should drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. The company is executing a series of growth projects to tap significant end-market demand. Nucor is seeing strong demand from construction & infrastructure, military & defense, and energy end markets and has a healthy order backlog. The company has already commissioned some of its growth projects with Gallatin and Brandenburg mills, showing strong production and shipment performance. NUE is currently executing several major growth projects, including the Apple Grove, WV, sheet mill (the largest project), the Lexington, NC, rebar micro mill, and the galvanizing line at the Berkeley County sheet mill.



The company has been focusing on growth through strategic acquisitions over the past several years. The recent acquisition of Southwest Data Products expanded its growing portfolio of solutions for data center customers. The buyout of Rytec Corporation will also allow Nucor to further expand beyond its core steelmaking businesses into related downstream businesses. Adding high-performance doors is expected to create cross-selling opportunities with other Nucor businesses and significantly expand its product portfolio for the commercial space.



Nucor is maximizing its returns to shareholders by leveraging its strong balance sheet and cash flows. It ended second-quarter 2025 with strong liquidity of roughly $3.4 billion. The company amended and restated its revolving credit facility on March 11, 2025, to increase its borrowing capacity to $2.25 billion from $1.75 billion and extend its maturity date to March 11, 2030.



Nucor has returned around $13.2 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since 2020. It returned $758 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2025. The company, in December 2024, raised its quarterly dividend to 55 cents per share from 54 cents. Nucor has increased its regular dividend for 52 straight years since it started paying dividends in 1973. It remains committed to returning at least 40% of annual net earnings to its shareholders.

NUE offers a dividend yield of 1.6% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 36% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable), with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 7.5%. Backed by strong financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.



Nucor, however, is exposed to demand weakness in certain markets such as heavy equipment, rail cars, truck and trailer and agriculture. Heavy equipment, transportation and logistics and other accounted for around 28% of its total external shipments for 2024.



The company is experiencing softness in heavy equipment since the second half of 2023. High interest rates are impacting demand for earth-moving machinery, tractors and rail cars. As such, Nucor’s shipment volumes are expected to remain under pressure in these markets in the near term.

The Case for Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics' customer-focused approach, along with market diversification and low-cost operating platforms, positions it for future growth opportunities. The company should also gain from its investments in beefing up capacity and upgrading facilities.



STLD is seeing strong customer order activity for flat-rolled steel. It is currently executing several projects that should add to its capacity and boost profitability. STLD is ramping up operations at its new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat-rolled steel mill in Sinton, TX. With a production capacity of roughly three million tons per year and the capability to make the latest generation of advanced high-strength steel products, it is expected to contribute significantly to revenues and profitability.



The value-added flat-rolled steel coating lines, consisting of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines, also enhance the annual value-added flat-rolled steel capacity. The company is ramping up volumes from these lines, which are expected to provide earnings benefits in 2025. Steel Dynamics' $2.7 billion investment in a new state-of-the-art low-carbon aluminum flat rolled mill and two aluminum slab centers also boosts its strategic growth.



The company is poised to benefit from strong cash flow generation, allowing it to invest in organic growth and maximize shareholder value. It generated solid cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion in 2024. It ended second-quarter 2025 with strong liquidity of around $1.9 billion. It has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations.



Steel Dynamics also raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to 50 cents per share in February 2025. The company repurchased shares worth $450 million during the first half of 2025. STLD offers a dividend yield of 1.5% at the current stock price. It has a payout ratio of 29%, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of about 18.3%.



Automotive is a significant market for Steel Dynamics. A slowdown in global automotive production curtailed steel consumption in this key end market in 2024. Demand from this key sector slowed significantly in the second half of 2024. North American automotive build rates declined considerably during the second half. High interest rates, along with concerns over economic slowdown and tariffs, are likely to put pressure on the automotive market in 2025. Auto and auto part tariffs are likely to affect automotive production in North America this year. This may impact the company’s shipment volumes to this key market.

NUE & STLD: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

The NUE stock is up 22.4% year to date, while STLD has gained 22.4% compared with the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s rise of 24.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NUE is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.11. This represents a roughly 30% premium when stacked up with the industry average of 10.85X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STLD is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.86, below NUE but above the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STLD’s return on equity of 11.88% is higher than NUE’s 6.65%. This reflects Steel Dynamics’ efficient use of shareholder funds in generating profits.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for NUE & STLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nucor’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 5.3%. The same for EPS suggests a 6.5% year-over-year decline. EPS estimates for 2025 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 4.5% and a decline of 5.9%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have been trending southward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NUE or STLD: Which Stock Holds the Edge?

Both NUE and STLD currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), so picking one stock is not easy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nucor and Steel Dynamics are ramping up growth plans, with both eyeing profitability through expansion. Both have solid financial health and remain committed to driving shareholder returns. However, the pullback in steel prices poses a headwind for these steel producers. STLD appears to have a slight edge over NUE due to its more attractive valuation. In addition, STLD's higher dividend growth rate and superior return on equity suggest that it may offer better investment prospects in the current market environment. Considering these, STLD looks like the smarter bet right now.

