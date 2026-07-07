NUE Shares Pop 23% in 3 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Nucor Corporation NUE shares have gained 22.9% in the past three months, topping the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s rise of 11.1% and the S&P 500’s increase of 10.6%. The gains partly reflect Nucor’s strong earnings in the first quarter, driven by higher profits across its segments, and an upbeat outlook for the second quarter.



NUE is benefiting from healthy demand in key markets, actions to expand its production capabilities and higher steel prices. Increased shipment volumes and higher average selling prices drove first-quarter earnings in its steel mill segment. Higher volumes contributed to a roughly 21% rise in the top line.



Nucor expects sequential earnings growth across all three of its operating segments in the second quarter. The largest increase is expected to be witnessed in the steel mills segment due to higher average selling prices and stable volumes.



Among its major U.S. steel-making peers, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF have gained 21.1% and 8.1%, respectively, in the past three months.

Nucor’s 3-month Price Performance

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Technical indicators show that NUE stock slipped below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 29, 2026. The stock is currently trading above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a long-term uptrend. Following a golden crossover on July 30, 2025, the 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

NUE Stock Trades Below 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at NUE’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Expansion Actions & Acquisitions Aid Nucor Stock

Nucor remains committed to boosting production capacity, which should drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. It is executing a series of growth projects to tap significant end-market demand. Nucor is seeing strong demand from non-residential construction & infrastructure, military & defense, and energy end markets and has a healthy order backlog. The company has already commissioned some of its growth projects with Gallatin and Brandenburg mills, showing strong production and shipment performance.



The construction of the 3 million tons per annum (tpa) sheet mill with a low-cost profile in West Virginia is in the final phases and commissioning of operations is expected through 2026, with production expected in 2027. The new 500,000 tpa galvanizing line at the Berkeley County sheet mill in South Carolina is on track. Its greenfield project in Utah is also on course for production commencement by mid-2027.



The company has been focusing on growth through strategic acquisitions over the past several years. The recent acquisition of Southwest Data Products expanded its growing portfolio of solutions for data center customers. The buyout of Rytec Corporation will also allow Nucor to further expand beyond its core steelmaking businesses into related downstream businesses. Adding high-performance doors is expected to create cross-selling opportunities with other Nucor businesses and significantly expand its product portfolio for the commercial space.

NUE’s Capital Allocation Backed by Robust Financial Health

Nucor is maximizing its returns to shareholders by leveraging its strong balance sheet and cash flows. It ended first-quarter 2026 with strong liquidity of roughly $3.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $2.2 billion. It also generated cash from operations of $886 million in first-quarter 2026.



The company returned around $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases, representing nearly 70% of net earnings. Returns to its shareholders were $254 million in the first quarter. It remains committed to its policy of returning at least 40% of earnings to shareholders. Nucor has returned roughly $630 million through share buybacks and dividends year to date till June 17, 2026.



NUE offers a dividend yield of 1% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 22% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable), with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 4.2%. Backed by strong financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.

Higher Steel Prices Drive NUE’s Margins

Higher U.S. steel prices have created a favorable landscape for American steel producers. U.S. steel prices recovered in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the lows seen in the third quarter, and the momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026. Overall demand weakness and abundant steel mill output dragged benchmark hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices below $800 per short ton in late August and continuing through early September.



HRC prices rebounded in the fourth quarter on major steel mills' price increase, extending lead times and tightening supply, partly due to plant outages and reduced imports driven by tariffs. The recovery, which has been more pronounced since November, has led to HRC prices surging to above $1,100 per short ton. With end-market demand improving, steel prices will likely continue to climb, benefiting U.S. steelmakers, including NUE, with higher profit margins.

Demand Softness in Certain Markets Ails NUE

Nucor is exposed to demand weakness in certain markets such as heavy equipment, rail cars, truck and trailer and agriculture. Heavy equipment, transportation and logistics and other accounted for around 24% of its total external shipments for 2025. The company is seeing softness in heavy equipment where it serves with plate steel products. High interest rates are adversely impacting demand for earth-moving machinery, tractors and rail cars.



Residential construction, a key end market for Nucor, remains another area of weakness. The construction sector has experienced a slowdown in the United States due to high interest rates, dampening steel demand in this market. Elevated borrowing costs and inflation have taken a bite out of the residential construction industry. The company has not seen any notable improvement in this market and softness is expected to continue over the near term.

NUE’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for NUE has been revised upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2026 has also been revised up over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.68, suggesting a 129.3% increase from the previous year’s tally. Earnings are projected to increase 78.1% in second-quarter 2026.

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A Look at Nucor Stock’s Valuation

Nucor is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 12.34, a roughly 12.7% premium to the peer group average of 10.95X. It is trading at a discount to Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics. Both NUE and Steel Dynamics currently have a Value Score of B, while Cleveland-Cliffs has a Value Score of D.

NUE’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, STLD and CLF

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Final Thoughts: Hold NUE Stock for Now

Nucor benefits from its actions to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Its efforts to boost production capacity through several growth projects should drive profitability. Higher steel prices are also expected to support Nucor’s margins. Despite these positives, NUE remains exposed to demand weakness in certain areas such as residential construction, heavy equipment and agriculture, exerting some volume headwinds. As such, holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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