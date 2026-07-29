NUE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth Projects And Demand

Nucor Corporation NUE used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize continued demand strength, expanding capacity and progress on major growth projects. Management highlighted record steel mill shipments, strong backlogs and investments aimed at increasing long-term earnings capacity.

The company also raised confidence in the second half of 2026, pointing to higher realized pricing, stable volumes and contributions from recently completed projects.

NUE Highlights Broad-Based Demand Strength

Chairman and CEO Leon Topalian said Nucor delivered another strong quarter with improved earnings across all three operating segments. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share on net sales of $10.40 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate called for EPS of $4.57 and revenues of $10.06 billion.

Nucor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nucor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote

Topalian noted that steel mill shipments reached a record 7.1 million tons for the second consecutive quarter. He attributed the performance to strong end-market demand and prior investments that expanded Nucor’s steelmaking capabilities.

The CEO also emphasized that backlogs continued to build across the business, reflecting customer momentum in multiple sectors of the economy. He highlighted demand from infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and other industrial markets as key drivers.

Nucor Advances Major Growth Projects

President and COO Stephen Laxton said Nucor’s West Virginia sheet mill project remained on schedule and within budget. The company began commissioning key equipment and expects commercial shipments to begin ramping in early 2027.

Laxton said other projects, including galvanizing lines, coating operations and towers and structures facilities, were progressing as planned. Several recently completed projects, including the Lexington micro mill and Kingman melt shop, reached EBITDA-positive run rates.

Management expects these investments to support future earnings growth as capacity ramps. The company said capital expenditures remain targeted at approximately $2.5 billion for 2026, with about 60% allocated toward growth projects.

NUE Sees Supportive Market Backdrop

Laxton said Nucor expects 2026 shipment growth to finish near the high end of its previously indicated 5% to 10% range. He pointed to continued strength in sheet, plate, bar and structural products.

Sheet demand remains supported by energy, advanced manufacturing and data center activity, according to Noah Hanners, Executive Vice President of Sheet Products. He also noted that reshoring activity is creating additional opportunities in areas such as automotive supply.

Management said industry demand growth remains around 2% for 2026, with several end markets positioned for continued strength over the next few years.

Nucor Discusses Capital Allocation Plans

Topalian said Nucor remains focused on its strategy of growing the core business while expanding beyond traditional steel operations. He said future opportunities will focus on areas connected to long-term trends such as energy infrastructure and downstream products.

The CEO said the company would remain disciplined on acquisitions and pursue opportunities only when they can create value above the cost of capital. He added that excess cash would continue to be returned to shareholders if attractive investments were unavailable.

Chief financial officer Jack Sullivan said Nucor returned $479 million to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases, representing 41% of quarterly net earnings.

NUE Faces Analyst Questions on Growth Outlook

A Wells Fargo analyst asked about the potential impact of new projects and whether strong demand could offset typical fourth-quarter seasonality. Topalian responded that several projects were already contributing and that additional facilities should add value as they ramp.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned the sustainability of demand trends into the second half of 2026. Laxton said demand drivers remained broad, including infrastructure, energy investment and data center development, while acknowledging normal seasonal patterns.

Analysts also asked about the West Virginia mill ramp. Hanners said the focus will be on safe, reliable production, with utilization expected to reach about 50% by the end of the first year.

Nucor Maintains Strategic Focus Ahead

Nucor entered the second half of 2026 with management focused on execution, capacity expansion and maintaining financial flexibility. Topalian said the company’s operating platform and broad product portfolio provide a foundation for continued investment.

The company’s outlook reflects confidence in demand across several markets while continuing to manage project ramp costs and raw material pressures. Management expects third-quarter consolidated earnings to increase, supported by pricing improvements and stronger steel products results.

Zacks Rank And Style Scores Signals

Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential performance over the next one to three months. The Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following new results.

The company has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with stronger scores indicating more favorable characteristics for the corresponding investing style.





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