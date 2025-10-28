Nucor's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates on Higher Volumes

Nucor Corporation NUE reported earnings of $2.63 per share for the third quarter of 2025, up from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

The company recorded net sales of $8,521 million, up around 14.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,162.8 million.

NUE’s Operating Figures

Total sales tons to outside customers for steel mills in the third quarter were 4,976,000 tons, up 8% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of 5,095,000 tons.

Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills increased to 85% in the third quarter of 2025, flat sequentially and up from 75% in the third quarter of 2024.

Nucor’s Segment Highlights

In the reported quarter, the Steel Mills segment posted earnings of $793 million, down from the second quarter due to slightly lower shipment volumes and margin compression.

The Steel Products segment earned $319 million, lower sequentially, reflecting higher costs and stable realized prices.

Meanwhile, the Raw Materials segment delivered $43 million, down from the prior quarter, pressured by lower pricing for direct reduced iron (DRI) and scrap processing operations.

NUE’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents were $2,221 million at the end of the quarter, down around 47.9% year over year. Long-term debt was $6,686 million, up 17.6%.

In the third quarter, Nucor repurchased roughly 0.7 million shares of its common stock.

Nucor’s Outlook

The company anticipates fourth-quarter 2025 earnings to decline from the third quarter. In the Steel Mills segment, the fall is expected to stem from reduced overall volumes and lower average selling prices at sheet mills. The Steel Products segment is projected to face lower earnings mainly due to decreased volumes, while the Raw Materials segment is likely to be adversely impacted by weaker realized pricing and planned maintenance outages at the DRI facilities.

NUE’s Price Performance

Shares of Nucor are down 2.1% in a year against the industry's 8.6% rise.

NUE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NUE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

