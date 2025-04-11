Nucor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nucor. Our analysis of options history for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $294,760, and 7 were calls, valued at $656,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $170.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nucor options trades today is 221.0 with a total volume of 1,123.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nucor's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.4 $16.3 $16.3 $100.00 $197.3K 229 151 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.5 $16.2 $16.6 $100.00 $166.0K 213 150 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.4 $7.5 $105.00 $101.2K 636 135 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.1 $16.1 $16.3 $100.00 $96.1K 229 210 NUE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.7 $14.9 $15.23 $100.00 $76.1K 213 50

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nucor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Nucor's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 943,175, the price of NUE is up by 1.52%, reaching $111.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Nucor

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $164.5.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Nucor, maintaining a target price of $169. * Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nucor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NUE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

