Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) will increase its dividend on the 11th of February to US$0.50. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nucor's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Nucor was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 8.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Nucor Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:NUE Historic Dividend December 10th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.45, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Nucor has impressed us by growing EPS at 80% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Nucor Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nucor that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

