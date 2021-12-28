Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.50

Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) dividend will be increasing to US$0.50 on 11th of February. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nucor's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Nucor's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 8.3% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Nucor Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:NUE Historic Dividend December 28th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.45, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Nucor has been growing its earnings per share at 81% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Nucor Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nucor (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.