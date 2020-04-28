Nucor's (NUE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Nucor Corporation NUE is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States.



Earnings



Nucor’s adjusted earnings for the first quarter came in at 99 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents.



Revenues



Nucor recorded net sales of $5,624.3 million, down 7.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,320.5 million.

Estimate Trend & Surprise History



Investors should note that the earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter have been going up over the past month. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 17.4%.



Key Stats/Developments to Note



Total steel mills shipments in the first quarter were 6,498,000 tons, up 8% year over year. Total tons shipped to outside customers were up 6% year over year to 7,187,000 tons. Average sales price declined 13% year over year.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Nucor has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. you can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Market Reaction



Nucor’s shares were up 1.2% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



