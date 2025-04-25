Nucor's Earnings: A Preview

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nucor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds Nucor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.59 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nucor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 1.47 2.35 3.65 EPS Actual 1.22 1.49 2.68 3.46 Price Change % 4.0% -6.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Performance of Nucor Shares

Shares of Nucor were trading at $115.29 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Nucor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nucor.

Analysts have given Nucor a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $153.88, indicating a potential 33.47% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steel Dynamics, Reliance and Carpenter Tech, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Steel Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $145.0, suggesting a potential 25.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Reliance, with an average 1-year price target of $327.0, suggesting a potential 183.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carpenter Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $237.5, suggesting a potential 106.0% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Steel Dynamics, Reliance and Carpenter Tech, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nucor Outperform -8.17% $626.83M 1.45% Steel Dynamics Neutral 12.84% $441.73M 2.45% Reliance Outperform 11.45% $886.10M 2.79% Carpenter Tech Outperform 8.44% $177.50M 4.97%

Key Takeaway:

Nucor ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nucor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Nucor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Nucor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

