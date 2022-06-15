Nucor To Surpass Its Previous Quarterly Earnings Record In Q2

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) said it expects second quarter earnings to be in the range of $8.75 to $8.85 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.10. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its second quarter earnings will be driven by increased profitability in the steel products segment, which continues to benefit from robust demand in nonresidential construction markets.

Looking forward, Nucor noted that end use market demand remains strong for steel and steel products, and the company remains confident that 2022 will be another year of very strong earnings and cash flow.

