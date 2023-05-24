News & Insights

Markets
NUE

Nucor To Stop Production At Nucor Steel Longview

May 24, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a steel company, said on Wednesday that it will end production at Nucor Steel Longview, LLC. The phase out of production is expected to occur in the third quarter.

Nucor Steel Longview staff will be offered employment at other Nucor divisions, the company said in a statement.

"Production will be transferred to Nucor's remaining plate mills, including its new state-of-the-art plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky," Nucor added.

The Brandenburg mill will produce discrete, coiled, and heat-treated plate ranging from 60 to 168 inches wide, and in gauges from 3/16 of an inch to 14 inches.

The assets at Longview will be evaluated and deployed across Nucor's mills where appropriate. Acquired by Nucor in 2016 for around $29 million, the mill produces heavy steel plate with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.