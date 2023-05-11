News & Insights

Nucor To Repurchase Up To $4.00 Bln Of Common Stock

May 11, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said that its board has approved the repurchase of up to $4.00 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.

The new authorization replaces the previously authorized $4.00 billion repurchase program, under which about $3.79 billion of the company's common stock had been repurchased since its authorization in December 2021.

The repurchase program was terminated by the Board of Directors in connection with the approval of the new authorization.

