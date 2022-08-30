Markets
NUE

Nucor To Invest $200 Mln In Steel Mill Modernization Project

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a maker of steel and related products, said on Tuesday that it will invest $200 million over a five-year period in mill modernization projects at its Nucor Steel Berkeley division in Huger, South Carolina.

The investment will also include the construction of a new air separation (ASU) unit to supply industrial gases for the mill's steelmaking operations.

Upon the completion of the project, the ASU will be operated by UIG LLC, an arm of Nucor focused on industrial gas supply.

Nucor Steel Berkeley currently receives industrial gases under a long-term supply deal.

This project will allow Nucor through UIG to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor owned facility.

The State of South Carolina provided the ASU project with a funding by the SC Department of Commerce Coordinating Council for Economic Development, as well as a grant from the state's utility provider, Santee Cooper.

Nucor Steel Berkeley produces up to 3.5 million tons of flat-rolled sheet and structural steel per year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular