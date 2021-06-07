Nucor to buy Cornerstone Building's insulated metal panels unit for $1 bln

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. steel producer Nucor Corp NUE.N said on Monday it would acquire building products maker Cornerstone Building Brands' CNR.N insulated metal panels business for $1 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.