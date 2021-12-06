Markets
NUE

Nucor To Build Rebar Micro Mill In The South Atlantic Region - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced Monday that the Company's board of directors has approved the construction of a rebar micro mill, with spooling capabilities, to be located in the South Atlantic region.

This will be Nucor's third rebar micro mill, joining its existing micro mills in Missouri and Florida, both of which began operations in 2020. The budgeted capex for the new micro mill is $350 million. It will have an annual capacity of 430,000 tons.

Nucor said rebar has been a core business for it since getting into steelmaking and this project will enable it to maintain the leadership position in the rebar market.

Rebar is used primarily in the construction of roads, buildings, sidewalks and other structures. Due to the variety of its end uses, rebar has had resilient demand characteristics over the last 20 years.

Nucor has 15 bar mills strategically located across the United States that manufacture a broad range of steel products, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, channels, wire rod and highway products in carbon and alloy steels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular