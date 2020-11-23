Nucor Stock Up 90%; What's Next?

After almost a 90% rise from its March lows of this year, at the current price of $53 per share, Nucor stock (NYSE: NUE) looks slightly overvalued. The stock has rallied from $28 to $53 off its recent bottom, compared to the S&P 500 which increased 60% from its recent lows. NUE stock has managed to outperform the broader market over recent months as steel prices are expected to rise in the near term with the US government announcing a string of measures along with stimulus packages announced in other economies to keep businesses afloat. In addition, with the Chinese economy opening up, this led to expectations of a rise in steel demand and reduction of supply constraints. Despite the stock being down 3% YTD, we believe that Nucor stock is likely to see a further drop of close to 10% in the near future, due to a mismatch in the revenue growth and stock movement over recent quarters. Our dashboard Buy Or Sell Nucor Stock has the key numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price decline between 2017-2019 can be justified by the 13.6% decline in profitability, as net income margins dropped from 6.5% in 2017 to 5.6% in 2019. This was partially offset by 11.5% increase in total revenues from $20.3 billion to $22.6 billion during this period. However, EPS increased marginally by 0.7% from $4.11 to $4.14, as the number of shares outstanding declined by over 4%. But along with lower net income, another factor that took a toll on the stock price was the P/E multiple. With a decline in profits, the company’s P/E multiple dropped from 15.5x to a little less than 14x. The multiple dropped even further in 2020 before recovering over recent months and currently stands at 13x. The drop in the P/E multiple in 2020 was led by a further drop in steel prices following the outbreak of coronavirus. We believe the multiple is likely to remain close to its current level, while lower earnings will drive the stock down.

Downside Trigger?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected industrial and economic activity. Lower steel demand from construction and automobile players, led to a drop in global steel prices recently, which had already declined due to the ongoing US-China trade war. This is reflected in the company’s Q2 and Q3 2020 results. Nucor revenues saw a y-o-y decline of 27% and 10% in Q2 and Q3 2020, respectively. This was due to lower shipments along with lower price realization, especially in the steel mills and steel product categories.

Nucor’s stock recovered recently on expectations of a rise in global steel prices as major economies started lifting lockdowns gradually, which could likely lead to increased demand and lower supply bottlenecks. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. The US raw steel capacity utilization for the week ending 14th November 2020 was 71.4%, which is lower than 78.8% recorded in the prior year period. However, this is an improvement over the 51% utilization in the beginning of May 2020, which indicates that there are signs of a rebound in activity in the steel sector.

Though the stock rebounded over recent months mainly due to broader sector and economic developments, we believe that the recent spike in Covid-positive cases is an impediment in the faster recovery of the company’s revenues and earnings. Nucor’s revenues have declined 16% over the last four quarters but the stock is down only 3% during this time. This mismatch, along with margins remaining pressured on account of faster rise in iron ore (raw material) prices, indicates that the market has been too enthused over recent months. With the actual recovery in the steel market expected to be slower as the sector was affected even before the pandemic (by the US-China trade war), Nucor stock will likely see a correction of close to 10% in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.